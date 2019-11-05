The HORSE Basketball League completed week 9 of the season on Thursday, Oct. 31 at Jessieville Sports Arena.
Mark Bencriscutto led all players with 16 points, 2 wins and, won his 5th title. Jack Barry had a great day with 14 points and 2 wins. Daryl Henry was next with 13 points and 1 win. David Grantham and David O’Brian both had 11 points with 1 win. Ken Fitzgerald was next with 9 points and 1 win.
The top 10 players after 9 weeks are:
Mark Bencriscutto 136 points
David Grantham 106 points
Darryl Tucker 87 points
Craig Babinski 83 points
Daryl Henry 75 points
David O’Brian 68 points
Ken Fitzgerald 67 points
Bill Fogelsanger 67 points
Robbie Davis 61 points
Larry Rogers 61 points
Ron Thielman 60 points