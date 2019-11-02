Sebastian County court officials have placed a high priority on communication with First 100 Families directors.

District Judges Jim O'Hearn and Claire Borengasser at a First 100 Families meeting Friday morning told Director Karen Phillips they would like a list of participants and resources from the program to supplement their efforts to lower recidivism in Sebastian County. First 100 Families kicked off on Feb. 25 in hope of holistically connecting families at risk of recidivism or foster care to services through nonprofits, higher education, law enforcement and other groups.

"We can treat this as a collaborative effort for resources that we don’t normally have access to," O'Hearn said.

First 100 Families currently has 97 family units with 268 children receiving services through the program. The program in that time has seen families move out of crisis situations in the areas of transportation, employment, education, recovery, food and housing by at least 14% and as much as 38%, according to records.

Many First 100 Families clients are familiar with District Court, Phillips said.

"If you have someone poor, most likely, they have some kind of business in District Court. They’ve had a fine they haven't been able to pay," she said. "A lot of times, they’ll lose their job because they have to be in court so often because they have to pay their fees or fines. Then they miss court, and all of a sudden, they have a failure to appear warrant for their arrest. They’re taking their kids to school, and they're arrested."

O'Hearn said having a list of First 100 Families resources would add to the Harbor House and adult education representatives usually present at their reviews. He also said judges knowing whether the defendants are in "crisis mode" as designated by the initiative will help them decide whether they will refer them to outside sources or work with them through District Court.

Thinking along these lines, Phillips said she would like to see the First 100 Families collaborative case management system expand into the courts.

"We do the assessments within that case management system, and we also provide notes. Even if the courts just had access to the system, they could log in and see what was going on, but right now, the way we’re communicating is through a report back to where people are," Phillips said.

Borengasser recommended a "cheat sheet" of First 100 Families resources for district judges.

"The judges are trying to make very difficult decisions and don’t always have all the information," Phillips said. "The organizations they’re serving that are struggling do have the information."

This communication reaches beyond simply referring defendants to resources, officials said. Public Defender Wendy Sharum said many of her clients "get really scared" when they realize they haven't fulfilled their court duties.

"They’re late to something or they skip something, and then they realize something and they just stop coming," she said.

Phillips said instances like these are opportunities for officials to reach out to her or others at First 100 Families, even if they don't know which resources are needed in a given situation. She said First 100 Families workers are often able to solve clients' problems for them if they reach out.

"The communication between the courts and organizations trying to serve and help people in crisis is extremely important," Phillips said.