The Fort Smith Port Authority received nearly $300,000 in grant funding this week from an Arkansas Waterways Commission program to help rebuild the Port of Fort Smith after it was devastated by May flooding.

The Arkansas Port, Intermodal, and Waterway Development Grant Program benefits the public ports by reinvesting the ad valorem taxes paid by barge lines on the value of the barges traversing Arkansas' navigable waterways.

“Hopefully, by July or August we’ll have a Fort Smith port that the city can once again be proud of,” said Marty Shell, president of Five Rivers Distribution, which has a long-term lease on the Port of Fort Smith on the Arkansas River.

Shell expects to see construction begin in December or January. The grant was for $295,593. In addition to a new scale house, Shell said the funds will also be used to repair railroad access at the port.

The port authority is expected to receive about $3.3 million from an insurance claim on the damage, according to Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman. Although one new building remains at the port, most of the port was demolished in late August by Haston Recycling of Atkins on a “no fee” bid. Jesse Haston offered the Fort Smith Port Authority a “no fee” bid on Aug. 8 as a way of helping the city recover from the flood. Several other bids came in over $300,000.

The Port Authority met Thursday morning to approve a contract with Studio 6 Architects of Fort Smith to design the new port for $124,000, excluding reimbursable costs. The Studio 6 proposal notes the work is to design two 30,000-square-foot bulk storage warehouse facilities and a 1,300-square-foot scale house building.

Shell said a new freight scale was ordered Thursday and he expects a construction manager to be approved next week.

Since 2016 when the Waterway Development Grant was first funded, the Fort Smith Port Authority has received more than $1.2 million, the most of all major ports in the state. A total of $4.7 million has been provided to ports through the program since 2016.

Two port authorities on the Mississippi River in Arkansas received the most in waterways grant funding this year: $304,028 went to the Helena-West Helena; $300,000 was provided to the Osceola port.

Amounts to other ports:

• Little Rock, $167,713

• Chicot, $204,678

• Crossett, $55,000

The original grant request from the Fort Smith Port Authority to the Waterways Commission was $1.3 million, the most of all ports in the state. The program had about $1.3 million available this year. According to the most recent financial report, the Fort Smith Port Authority has a fund balance at Bank OZK of $32,890.

“This grant program increases Arkansas’ competitive advantage on the nation’s inland river system to entice increased waterborne commerce for the navigable rivers in Arkansas,” Waterways Commission Director Deidre Smith said in a news release. “The waterways are an economic driver for the state and water transportation is the most cost-effective, safe and environmentally friendly mode of shipping bulk and oversized cargo.”

The grant was established by Act 1483 of the 89th General Assembly.