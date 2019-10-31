Harding University at Searcy will host Alex Kendrick, American film writer, producer, director, actor and co-founder of Kendrick Brothers Productions.

Kendrick will appear at the 2019-20 Distinguished Lecture Series at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3 in the Benson Auditorium.

Harding’s American Studies Institute will host the artist for the second presentation of its series, according to a news release.

In 2002, Alex and his brother, Stephen Kendrick, began production of their first movie, “Flywheel.”

Alex and Stephen have partnered together to write and produce multiple films including “Facing the Giants,” “Fireproof,” “Courageous,” “War Room” and “Overcomer,” which was released in theaters on Aug. 23.

“The older I got, I remember seeing how a good story could impact an audience, and that was my wake up call,” said Alex Kendrick. “God said, ‘Alex, I can use your desire to do this for my purpose, and do more with it than you ever thought possible, if you trust me.’”

Alex Kendrick has spoken at churches, universities, conferences and businesses across the globe. He has been featured on Fox News, CNN, ABC World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, Time Magazine and many other media outlets.

He and his brother have co-authored multiple New York Times bestsellers including “The Battle Plan for Prayer,” “The Resolution for Men” and “The Love Dare.” Their latest book, “Defined,” was recently released with their newest film, “Overcomer,” in August.

“It is amazing to see what good has been accomplished through the movies and books through Kendrick Brothers Productions,” said Kim Kirkman, executive director of American Studies Institute. “I am excited to have Alex on campus to share how he has made truth and love the forefront of his work, which is not typical for Hollywood.”

The event is free admission and open to the public. Details: harding.edu/asi or call 501-279-4497.