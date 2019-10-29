The architectural control committee met Thursday, Oct. 17 and considered 23 permits, approving 20, denying 1 and placing 1 on hold. The committee also recommended two properties for compliance review and discussed Arkansas state landscape licensure requirements for landscaping businesses.

Permits considered:

• 1 Dundas Place – tree cutting; approved

• 2 Arista Lane – partial fence; denied. Fences cannot be built on Limited Common property, see Protective Covenant 9.10.6.b

• 4 Alabanza Lane – fence; approved with requirement that slat spacing be equal to or greater than the width of the slats used on the fence

• 4 Viento Lane – deck extension; approved

• 10 Magnifico Lane – fence release; approved, confirming Cooper Communities Inc. release, noting that CCI gave permission for the fence to be in the easement. Owner subsequently moved fence out of easement area. Fence to be 5-feet high, shadowbox style

• 12 Carpintero Lane – new home landscaping; on hold pending revised drawings from the contractor

• 12 Petrel Way – storage shed; approved by email after meeting

• 15 Serenar Way – new home revised landscaping plan; approved

• 16 Forjador Lane – new home landscaping; approved, noting requirement for 2 additional trees in front and 3 additional trees in back and 12 foundation plants required on back of home which borders Granada Golf Course

• 17 Utrera Lane – boat dock; approved

• 19 Talana Circle – new home landscaping; approved, but requires revised drawing showing minimum 35% ground cover in back and 35% organic in front

• 21 Maravilla Way – new home landscaping; approved by email after meeting

• 23 Encantado Way – add deck; approved

• 26 Docente Lane – new home landscaping; approved

• 28 Lequita Place – relocate kitchen window (due to interior remodeling); approved

• 42 Panorama Drive – new home; approved, noting driveway opening at lot line must be a maximum of 14-feet wide

• 74 Salvatierra Way – rebuild home; approved

• 91 Panorama Drive – cover deck; approved

• 125 Fineza Way – deck extension; approved

• 144 Elcano Drive – revised seawall; noting requirement that seawall be located at the property stakes and to have 4-foot turn-backs on each end

• 198 Carmona Center – sign; approved

• 428 Maderas Drive – new home; approved in accordance with landscape calculation sheet

• 480 Ponce de Leon Drive – Marina checklist; approved, noting that a landscaping permit is required showing foundation plantings in front of the building plus additional landscaping between the street and the underground gasoline storage. Final landscape plan to be submitted later. No certificate of occupancy can be issued without an approved landscape permit. The permit is issued as a 6-month permit.

Two properties upon which owners had completed projects without obtaining permits were discussed. A seawall was completed on one and a storage shed was built on the other. The properties were to be turned over to the Compliance Department.

Member Jack Reuter initiated discussion concerning Arkansas rules that require businesses performing landscaping work involving installing plants and spraying insecticides are required to be licensed by the state. This matter requires further study.

Reuter also recommended that the ACC and the Permitting and Inspections department consider enforcing Protective Covenant 13.5.1.b, which requires amended soil in all planting beds. He noted that several contractors are installing fill dirt or “City Pit” soil in planting beds, which does not support healthy plants.

hair John Froning announced that the protective covenants review committee, comprised of Froning, Lesley Nalley, Stephanie Heffer and Buddy Dixon, would begin a review and reorganization of the protective covenants during the next few months, with the goal of presenting the revision to the Board of Directors in February.

Comments made by members of the committee over time have indicated that separating covenants affecting contractors from those directly affecting residents would make it easier for residents to know what was required.

The next meeting of the ACC will be 8:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Coronado Community Center. Visitors are welcome.



