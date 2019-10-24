Upgrades at Ramsey Junior High are getting closer now that a project leader has been selected.

The Fort Smith Board of Education approved a recommendation at a called meeting to hire Beshears Construction of Fort Smith as the construction manager at risk for the upgrades.

George Watts of HPM, project manager, said the district published a request for qualifications and Beshears and Wear Construction responded.

Beshears scored 85 out of 100 points on the quantitative analysis. Watts also said the firm has been successful with MAHG Architecture, which designed the new campus layout, and the district. It touted the completion of the Northside High School Fine Arts building in its application, Watts said.

“This is a Fort Smith-based company with a proud tradition of success (and) this project falls very strongly in the sweet spot of Beshears,” Watts said. “It’s right in their wheelhouse of projects where they excel. … We think it’s going to be a great fit.”

The selection was a “qualifications-based decision,” Watts said, and there was no request to monetize any of the services.

Deputy Superintendent Terry Morawski said the district will work with Beshears to determine a guaranteed maximum price, though the firm is aware of the $2.5 million budget. A contract with Beshears should be finished by the end of the week, Watts said.

When asked if he had any comments, Beshears Construction President Travis Beshears said he was “just looking forward to working with the school again.”

School board president Susan McFerran said she appreciated the efforts to find qualified local firms.

“I am thrilled to death with that selection,” McFerran said.

The plan is to move the main office, which has become buried in the middle of the building, back to the front. There will be one entrance for guests checking in and a second, on the opposite side, for students seeing counselors or assistant principals. The corridor attached to the student entrance will lead to a secured courtyard where students sometimes spend breaks or lunch time.

School officials will have windows facing both the main driveway and courtyard to ensure staff and student safety.

Five classrooms are also expected to come out of the conversion of the old office.

An entry adjacent to the cafeteria will be installed and lead directly to the gym. There has been confusion in the past about where guests go for sporting events.

Stormwater drainage wasn’t initially part of the project’s scope nor was it budgeted for, but school board members said this summer it seemed unwise to renovate the campus without including upgrades to prevent flooding.

“My concern is, are we going to do all this work and get this laid out and have to turn around in two years and make another major investment to address the drainage?” asked board member Wade Gilkey in June.

District administration evaluated this issue and worked to include preventative upgrades within the funding allocated for Ramsey. Drainage areas should be regrated and the pipe size of storm sewers will increase. These lines will also tie into the city’s new 30-inch drain, which should alleviate most of the standing water issues.

Morawski said the project is meeting its timeline milestones with work set to begin in December, and a more detailed construction schedule will be released in the near future. The project is set to be finished before the 2021 school year begins.