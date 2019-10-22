DXC Technology, a global IT company with offices in Conway, will expand its operation and create 1,200 jobs over the next three years.

This will increase the DXC Technology payroll in Conway to 1,600.

“This is a big day for Conway,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said after the formal announcement. “This expansion demonstrates DXC Technology’s confidence in our workforce training, including our computer science education and the future of our technology enabled work environment.”

Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston joined Governor Hutchinson, DXC Technology Vice President Andrea Fiumicelli, and local officials for the announcement.

DXC Technology works with 6,000 private and public-sector clients in 70 countries. DXC Technology was created through the merger of Computer Sciences Corporation and Hewlett Packard Enterprise Services.