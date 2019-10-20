The River Valley Economic Development Council will host a town hall panel discussion from 7-8 p.m. Thursday at the Elm Grove Community Center to help voters know the candidates running for three District Court Judge positions in the March 3 primary election.

The moderator will be Talicia Richardson, executive Director of 64.6 Downtown. The Elm Grove Community Center — Oak Room is at 1901 N. Greenwood Ave. in Fort Smith.

Judgeship candidates who are set to participate include Josh Bugeja of Bugeja Law Firm; Jason Hunter, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the Sebastian County Prosecutor's Office; Fort Smith District Court Judge Jim O’Hern; Michael Pierce of Gean Gean & Gean Law Firm; and Deputy Public Defender Wendy Sharum.

All Fort Smith District Court judicial candidates have been invited to participate but two are unable to attend due to previously scheduled events, according to a news release.

“We’re excited that so many well-qualified judicial candidates are running to serve the residents of Fort Smith in our upcoming election for District Court Judge,” said Kateshia Marshall, a graduating senior in the UAFS Criminal Justice Department who is helping coordinate the event on behalf of the River Valley Economic Development Council.

To ensure compliance with the Code of Judicial Conduct’s limitations on topics that judicial candidates can discuss, the River Valley Economic Development Council team will ask audience members to submit written questions so that they can be pre-screened for submission to speakers.

This event format has been cleared with the Arkansas Ethics Commission’s legal team with all district court candidates invited.