THEFTS

INDEPENDENCE STREET, 1900 BLOCK: A 2013 Chevrolet Malibu valued at $8,000 was reported stolen.

JOHNSON STREET, 5200 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported in which $150 damage was done to a door frame.

ROGERS AVENUE, 7300 BLOCK: Money in the amount of $7,000 was reported stolen.

COUNTRY CLUB AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: An electric power washer and a wall clock valued at $175 were reported stolen in a burglary.

NORTH 23RD STREET, 2900 BLOCK: A burglary was reported.

NORTH 13TH STREET, 1200 BLOCK: Money, necklaces, rings, bracelets, a TV and two nail guns valued at $7,950 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ADAM DRIVE, 8100 BLOCK: A tool set and a bag with rope valued at $72 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

SOUTH FRESNO STREET, 1600 BLOCK: A 2019 TaoTao motor scooter valued at $900 was reported stolen.

NORTH 37TH STREET, 1500 BLOCK: A dresser and chest, a TV and food valued at $1,200 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

BROOKEN HILL DRIVE, 3400 BLOCK: Bills, residential information, profit sharing information, tools and a key ring valued at $1,500 were reported stolen.

QUINCY STREET, 2700 BLOCK: A 2008 Honda motorcycle valued at $2,500 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 24TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A 1999 Honda motorcycle valued at $2,200 was reported stolen.

KINKEAD AVENUE, 5900 BLOCK: A 2018 motorcycle valued at $600 was reported stolen.

JOHNSON STREET, 3900 BLOCK: A TV, a cable box, jewelry, an unspecified kitchen appliance and a push lawnmower valued at $1,951 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

LECTA AVENUE, 300 BLOCK: A diamond necklace and a gold necklace valued at $3,300 were reported stolen.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man choked her and slammed her into a wall after she tried to get him to stop kicking her dog.

A CENTRAL CITY WOMAN reported a woman hit her in the face with a wallet.

CARL EDWARD WILKINSON JR. OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony aggravated assault on a family or household member and misdemeanor third-degree domestic battery.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

MICHAEL RAY HAYES OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of less than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia to pack or repack and misdemeanor theft by receiving.

DAVID JAMES ADAMS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of 2-28 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and furnishing a prohibited article in a correctional facility and misdemeanor fleeing on foot.

SEX CRIMES

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man jumped on top of her and touched her sexually without permission.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his debit card information was used in a $40 purchase at Discount Tobacco, 2000 Rogers Ave.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man requested Amazon and Walmart gift cards valued at $400 in the purchase of a dog but she has not received the dog.

AN EMPLOYEE AT SUPER 8 MOTEL, 2301 Towson Ave., reported a man paid for several nights at the hotel valued at $1,419.60 with a stolen card.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported a man forged his name on a $150 check and cashed it.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man in New Jersey tried to sign her name to a check to put $400 back in her bank account.

CAMILLE SHAYNA CARTER OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of four counts of second-degree forgery and financial identity fraud, misdemeanor violation of the Arkansas hot check law, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

NASAJA PHILLIPS OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony second-degree forgery.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his credit card was stolen and used in nine transactions valued at $191.64.

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported unauthorized credit debt to her name valued at $690.62.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man said he was going to go to the DHS office and that "they would be lucky if anyone got out alive" because his medicare was cancelled.

A PASADENA, TEXAS, MAN reported a man told her her "days are numbered" in an email.

AN EMPLOYEE AT MURPHY USA, 5501 S. 24th St., reported a man threatened to kill the store manager.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

AN EMPLOYEE AT U-HAUL, 2205 Towson Ave., reported $2,000 in damage to a truck.

JOHN CHRISTOPHER ARNOLD OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant, a felony absconding warrant and a parole violation.

CHRISTOPHER GORMAN RILEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of more than $1,000 by receiving.

DESTINEY SHANTE MCREYNOLDS OF VAN BUREN was arrested on a felony failure to appear warrant, a misdemeanor failure to pay fine warrant, a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant and suspicion of misdemeanor second-degree criminal impersonation and unclassified lack of liability insurance.