The rate of violent crime in Oklahoma remains above the national average, according to newly released FBI data.

In 2018, the violent crime rate in the Sooner State rose 1.9% over the previous year, to 466.1 incidents per 100,000 people, compared to 380.6 nationally, or more than 20% higher than the rest of the country overall.

Oklahoma was higher than the nation in four major crime rate categories — murder, rape, aggravated assault and property crime. The robbery rate here was lower than it was nationally.

“There seems to be some structural factors and some cultural factors not just in Oklahoma, but the entire region,” said Christopher Hill, an assistant professor of sociology at the University of Oklahoma whose research areas include criminology, criminal justice and juvenile justice.

“If you look more broadly in the southeast — Louisiana, Mississippi — this almost is a regional issue with higher crime rates,” Smith said. “Oklahoma tends to have a higher rate of poverty and other conditions that might be called ‘issues of social disorganization’ that tend to be conducive to higher crime rates.

"I think the lower socioeconomic status of Oklahoma is one of the bigger things that needs to be looked at as to why Oklahoma has a higher rate of violent crime and property crime.”

The violent crime rate overall in the United States declined for the second consecutive year, according to the FBI’s 2018 “Crime in the United States” report. In 2018, the national violent crime rate fell 3.9% when compared to 2017. The drop came after a two-year increase in violent crime.

Last year there were an estimated 1.2 million violent crimes. Robbery offenses fell 12%. Murder and non-negligent manslaughter offenses dropped 6.2%. Aggravated assault offenses decreased 0.4%.

The estimated number of rape offenses increased 2.7%, according to the FBI.

Violent crime in the U.S. has fallen steadily since the early 1990s.

Some criminologists credit the reduction in violent crime to higher incarceration rates, changes in drug use and drug markets — particularly crack cocaine — and improvements in the economy.

Regarding incarceration, criminologists debate whether it reduces crime due to taking more criminals off the street, or because the risk of prison is a deterrence, or both. They also debate whether crime reduction could be achieved by incarcerating fewer offenders.

“I wonder if we have reached a point of diminishing returns in Oklahoma,” Hill said. “The Bureau of Justice Statistics reported that at year-end 2017, Oklahoma had the second highest incarceration rate in the nation, along with the nation’s highest imprisonment rate for females.”

Criminologists like Hill point to the impact of community policing.

Hill said research suggests that more officers engaged in community policing contributes to a reduction in violent crimes and property crimes.

Indeed, property crime in the U.S. continues to fall as well.

In 2018, there were roughly 7.2 million property crimes costing Americans more than $16.4 billion in losses.

But the rate of property crime once again dropped in three major categories compared to the previous year. Burglaries fell 11.9%. Larceny-thefts dropped 5.4%. Motor vehicle thefts declined 3.1%.

Crime in Oklahoma

The FBI considers five metropolitan statistical areas (MSAs) in the Sooner State when it compiles its annual uniform crime report. The five areas are Enid, the Oklahoma portion of the Fort Smith MSA, Lawton, Oklahoma City and Tulsa.

In 2018, Lawton, which is the Comanche County seat and home to Fort Sill, led all Oklahoma MSAs in the overall violent crime rate. The Lawton area was the worst in the state last year when it came to rape, robbery and aggravated assault rates.

While the overall violent crime rate in Oklahoma rose in 2018, the murder rate dropped more than 15% compared to 2017.

The Tulsa MSA — which includes Creek, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Tulsa, and Wagoner Counties — had the highest murder rate last year, at 7.9 per 100,000 people. That number was higher than the national rate of 5 per 100,000 people.

Among the five MSAs in Oklahoma, Enid was the lowest last year when it came to the overall violent crime rate and the overall property crime rate.

Property crime across the state remained roughly the same in 2018, with the FBI reporting more than 113,300 property crimes last year.

Tulsa led the state in the rate of overall property crime and was the worst in both larcenies and motor vehicle thefts.

Lawton led the state in burglary rates.

Smith said some of the blame can be placed on drug problems in the area as people turn to crime to feed their addictions.

“For the southern part of the state, including areas like Lawton, there tends to be a disproportionate impact of drugs and drug problems in those southern counties,” Smith said. “I think there is drug misuse that tends to be stronger and more predominant in those smaller, rural counties. Anecdotally, when you have someone dealing with drugs and you are no longer getting them through legal means, you start working through illegitimate channels.”