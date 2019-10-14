Even for those who have never visited Fort Smith, the town has been immortalized through a movie and two books that secured its reputation as the rough-and-tumble frontier to the Old West.

Written in 1968 by Charles Portis, "True Grit" tells the story of Arkansas farm girl Mattie Ross avenging her father's murder with the help of Deputy U.S. Marshal Reuben “Rooster” Cogburn and Texas Ranger LaBoeuf. The story, which is set in 1873 in Fort Smith and Oklahoma, captured public imagination when it was made into a movie in 1969 and again in 2010.

The novel has left its mark on Fort Smith as well — it can be seen in businesses like True Grit Tattooing and True Grit Running and in public debate over its historical accuracy. The novel even describes parts of the town, such as the gallows, that are preserved at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

"It’s just 'True Grit' all over the place," Historic Site Volunteer Jerry Akins said during a 2017 interview.

Charles Portis’ brother, Jonathan Portis, said Charles spent considerable time in Fort Smith researching the town and its events for the novel. Charles Portis in a letter to the Fort Smith National Historic Site in 2000 explained that his research included reading newspaper accounts of Judge Isaac Parker’s public trials, looking through books and pamphlets that detailed the time period and visiting sites where he envisioned the story’s events taking place.

Charles Portis in his letter said many events in his story, including a rattlesnake biting Ross after she falls into a pit, were based off similar historic events that occurred in the city. He also said his inspiration for Cogburn — arguably the novel's most prominent figure — came through firsthand research.



And if he was unable to find the facts, he would make something up.



"I wasn’t writing a treatise, only a novel," he said in his letter. "Still, you like to get things right."

Historic Site Park Ranger Cody Faber pointed out that Charles Portis' portrayal of Judge Isaac Parker, known as "The Hanging Judge," was not historically accurate. He said Parker did not watch executions and was actually against the death penalty. This historical inaccuracy was depicted in both the book and the movies, Faber said.

However, Faber said Cogburn, who was portrayed by John Wayne in 1969 and Jeff Bridges in 2010, was a fictional character likely based on real people and events. Akins said several "'Rooster' Cogburns" served in the Western District of Arkansas, which oversaw the western district of Arkansas and what is now Oklahoma. Cogburn in the novel is described as "a pitiless man, double-tough," and an abuser of those he arrested.

And in the movies, Cogburn wears a patch over his right eye.

"Charles said that he was in some federal building in Fort Smith, and there were these photographs of all of these old marshals. He happened to notice one that had a bad eye. Not necessarily an eye patch — just a bad eye," Jonathan Portis said. "He decided he would just follow the description of that one, the way he looked."

While Ross was likely a fictional character, Faber said, Fort Smith nonetheless has a history of prominent women. One such woman he mentioned in light of Ross was Mary Rutherford Cravens, who was stationed in Fort Smith with her family prior to the Civil War. Her letters have provided historians insight into how the fort looked in the 19th century, Faber said.

The "True Grit" movies were filmed in Colorado in 1969 and in New Mexico and Texas in 2010. Charles Portis in his letter said the producer of the 1969 movie thought about filming the Fort Smith scenes in downtown Van Buren but was unable due to "logistical problems."

Even though the movies were not filmed in the original locations of the story, Jonathan Portis said his brother was generally pleased with them.

"He understands that they are a different art form from novels, and what you can do in a novel, you can’t necessarily do in a movie," he said. "Certain things have to be changed."

Despite the success of "True Grit," Charles Portis said he never imagined his work taking off like it did. He said the national success of his novel, which he called "a very regional story" in his letter to the Historic Site, took him by surprise.



"You write what interests you, without looking over your shoulder, and sometimes the thing appeals to others," he says in his letter.