The Hot Springs Village Golf Committee met recently with a full agenda covering reports and review of the recent POA board’s decision to table renovation of Balboa course and clubhouse.

Tom Heffer, director of golf, offered information relative to an increase of rounds and playable days equal July 2018 and 2019. Shotgun starts for “Beat the Heat Summertime Shotguns” have been well received and will continue in 2020, with perhaps some additional expansion of the time frame to incorporate more hot weather.

Kyle Thompson defeated Roy Pigg 1-up to win the crown of the HSV 2019 Cup Champion. Other local and outside booked tournaments are on the rise. Isabella track has joined the Natural State Golf Trail and signs will be set in the near future. Heffer responded to a question regarding pets in golf carts on the courses. “Pets are allowed in the cart, but if they get out of the cart, they must be on a leash. We have a strict leash law here in Hot Springs Village,” said Heffer.

Agronomist Gary Myers answered numerous questions from board members and guests regarding Balboa course projects. “The most important thing to know is in rebuilding, irrigation affects every aspect of renovation. It would cost more to just do cart paths, as drainage and irrigation goes below many areas of the paths and those would have to be reconstructed a second time when irrigation and draining is improved. We cannot compromise on quality when it is time to renew a course,” said Myers.

The consensus of POA golf department management and golf committee members recognized that although Bermuda greens are more expensive to position on the course, in approximately three years after installation, the upkeep will save thousands of dollars in maintenance and favor Bermuda.

Myers addressed rocks in the bunkers. “One of the best things our Adopt-a-Hole volunteers could do is to get large rocks out of the bunkers.” He also reported to all superintendents to repair any inoperative green fans, address lake aerators and problems with inoperative or missing water fountains.

Comments from residents included deep drops from the edge of cart paths and golf funding shared by all residents and not raising the fees on golfers as it may discourage play.

It is important to know golf information is shared in the Golf Digest section of the POA’s email blasts. If you are not signed up, go to http://explorethevillage.com/members/forms/e-news/ and you will not only get general HSV news but reports from the golf department and agronomist.

The next meeting will be at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17 in the Coronado Center.



