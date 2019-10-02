Fort Chaffee has a long history of being a training facility and place for refugees, but the former military base is now a booming area of growth for the cities of Fort Smith and Barling.

The site was established in 1941, known at the time as Camp Chaffee, and was originally a location for combat training, because the Department of War wanted to increase the United States military before World War II. Four years after its opening, it served as a German prisoner of war holding facility. It was inactive after World War II until the Korean War in 1950.

It became the U.S. Army Training Center for field artillery in 1956 and permanently named Fort Chaffee. According to the Chaffee Crossing website, it experienced multiple periods of inactivity before being reactivated.

The base was the relocation center for the Vietnamese refugee program in 1975 and Cuban refugees in 1980 until 1982. During the end of the 1980s and beginning of the 1990s, Fort Chaffee was the temporary location for the Joint Readiness Training Center.

A little more than half a century after Camp Chaffee’s official establishment, the Base Realignment and Closure Commission recommended its permanent closure.

The U.S. government chose to lease 65,000 acres to the Arkansas Army National Guard for training purposes, while the remaining 7,000 acres were given to area communities for redevelopment. In 1997, the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority was formed and tasked with developing the land into something else.

Now, that something else is a lot of businesses, education sites and residential sites to be proud of.

FCRA Marketing Director Lorie Robertson previously told the Times Record there has been more than $1.6 billion in capital investment poured into the area.

Just because FCRA was founded in 1997, however, doesn’t mean it’s always been a bustling area. The initial work required building demolition, environmental surveys and rezoning. It also served as a temporary site in 2005 for Hurricane Katrina evacuees.

Chaffee Crossing, as the development is now called, has seen most of its growth in the last 10 years.

Former director Ivy Owen was hired in 2007, when Chaffee Crossing was a “blank slate,” as he called it during an interview in October 2018.

“The editor of the business section came out here and interviewed me and called me the ‘Maniac from Mississippi,’” Owen said, referring to a newspaper article. “Who would come over here and try to redevelop an old Army base? But there were many nights I went home wondering if it was going to happen.”

Aside from the Janet Huckabee River Valley Nature Center, Owen was right. There wasn’t much in the area and he had legitimate reasons to worry.

But Chaffee Crossing’s development did happen. It might’ve taken longer than some expected — Robertson previously said most of the development has taken place in the last five to six years — but it’s become a success and example for what’s possible in other areas.

The development is a lot more than a few housing developments, though. Chaffee Crossing, it’s leadership has said, thrives on its organizations buying into the vision — an area focused on community, entertainment and healthy living.

Five years ago, the Arkansas Colleges of Health Education were formed as one of the first major developments in the area.

The organization has become an elite medical institution preparing students to become doctors of osteopathic medicine, occupational therapists and physical therapists. It has also announced this year residency, fellowship and a master of science and biomedicine program.

“On behalf of the city of Fort Smith, I wish I could really tell you what it means to this city,” Mayor George McGill said at the five-year anniversary in April. “It’s incredible, and it’s the one thing I talk about very often — the impact this medical school and all its bold vision has meant to Fort Smith and all of the River Valley. We’re very blessed to have you here.”

Robertson said it was no question that ACHE’s success has been a key to Chaffee Crossing’s success, spurring residential and commercial additions to serve the students who arrive each year.

“This is a cornerstone for our development and just an amazing realization that continues to change, expand and grow into bigger and greater things for the Fort Smith Region,” Robertson said.

Chaffee Crossing is also home to Mars Petcare, Umarex, Graphic Packaging, Glatfelter and ArcBest Corp., which all have placed its headquarters or a production plant in Fort Smith.

The big businesses aren’t the only ones located at Chaffee, though. The HUB, developed by ERC, is partially finished with townhomes and apartments ready for occupants, while the shopping and dining aspects should be finished in the coming months. One McClure Place, also by ERC, features the offices of several businesses and healthcare practices. Chaffee Bowl, Fort Smith Brewing Company, Old Fort Furniture Studio Platinum Salon and Spa, and Yogaterrium are just a few locally-owned and operated businesses.

Daniel Mann, newly hired FCRA director, said he’s been in the redevelopment industry for around 20 years. He’s watched Chaffee Crossing from a distance and is excited to continue work with current residents, while trying to add new developers.

There are about 1,500 acres of the original 7,000 left to sell.

“I would say there’s a lot more to come and we’re excited about the opportunity — we’re bullish with opportunity — and we look forward to continued success,” Mann said.