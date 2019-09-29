LITTLE ROCK - The Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s State Plant Board met Sept. 17 to discuss changes to the current rule regarding the use of dicamba herbicide in Arkansas during the 2020 growing season.

The Plant Board approved an amended draft rule for dicamba applications in Arkansas that keeps the current cut-off date of May 25 in effect and includes the following changes:* From April 16 through May 25, all applications of in-crop dicamba products must be reported via the Arkansas Department of Agriculture’s online registry within 10 days of the application.

• From April 16 through May 25, applicators of dicamba products must have a printed GPS map of the application available upon request.

• The restriction on dicamba use during burn-down that was added as an emergency rule prior to the beginning of the 2019 growing season was permanently added.

The proposed rule change will now be sent to Governor Hutchinson for approval. If the Governor approves the rule, there will be a 30-day public comment period, followed by legislative review.