MORRILTON — An Oklahoma man was killed when he fell into a ravine on a central Arkansas mountain.

Conway County Coroner Dennis Decker says 59-year-old Lonny Fennell of Collinsville, Oklahoma, was found dead Tuesday on Petit Jean Mountain.

Decker says it appears Fennell was walking between cabins at Mather Lodge on the mountain when he fell about 60 feet from a cliff or the ground gave way.

Decker says Fennell was last seen about 3 p.m. Tuesday and was reported missing about 6 p.m. Decker said park rangers were able to track Fennell's cellphone and find his body.

The mountain is near Morrilton, about 45 miles northwest of Little Rock.