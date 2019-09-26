Grace Episcopal Church, 4101 S.; Hazel St., will host a Blessing of the Animals at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, on the front lawn of the church.

There will be refreshments for animals, adults and children. All animals and owners are welcome. Owners should place pets on leashes or in carriers, according to a news release.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to share your love of animals with others,” a spokesman said. “St. Francis of Assisi is the patron saint of animals and loved all living creatures; great and small. In his honor and in remembrance, blessings will be held around the world.”

Participants are also requested to bring a pet food donation for the Humane Society or the Pine Bluff Animal Shelter. A monetary offering will be accepted for these agencies as well.

“Donna Waugh of the Arkansas Search and Rescue Dog Association, her crew of dogs and handlers, will be attending the blessing. This group has always been there in emergencies when needed and will be for others in the future,” according to the release.

In case of rain, the event will be held inside.