American Legion Post 121 of Paris began its fourth annual Field of Heroes, beginning

on National POW/MIA Day, which was Friday, September 20. A ceremony was held at 2 p.m.on the lawn next to Allcare Pharmacy and will continue through Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019.

Field of Heroes is a fundraiser for the American Legion Hut according to District Commander 16 and Legion Post 121 Chaplain Steve Shepherd.

"When we think about the things we see, we know that we need to remember those that served, those that have passed on and that is why we do this, to remember."

Shepherd said that there is no better way to remember those who have served than by starting the Field of Heroes on National POW/MIA Day and continuing through Veteran's Day.

Flags may be purchased in honor of or in memory of active duty, retired or deceased military from any branch of the military (Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines), as well as law enforcement officers, firemen, wildlife officers and any other first responder, all of whom are considered under the banner of "HEROES."

"We like to also recognize our local law enforcement, fire and EMT's because they don't get the recognition they deserve."

Flags to honor the heroes will be $35 and will include a card with an emblem indicating the service of the hero as well as a ribbon indicating the status of the hero (active duty, retired, deceased, etc.). You may honor several people on one flag for an additional $4.00. The flag will be folded and given to the sponsor after Veterans' Day. You may have the flag sent to you for an additional $7.50.

Shepherd said he encourages the community to walk through the flags and read the name cards of the heroes.

Additional information may be obtained by calling Richard Zimmer at 963-1303 or by calling Steve Shepherd at 934-4386.

To purchase a flag, send a check for $35.00 (plus $4.00 for each additional name, ribbon, and certificate) payable to FOH Legion Post 121 to PO Box 244, Paris, AR 72855. Please be sure to include a valid phone number.