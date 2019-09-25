A commercial burglary suspect's alleged hostility and aggression toward Fort Smith police officers earned him 10 additional suspected felony charges during his Sunday arrest.

Joshua Adam Truett of Fort Smith was arrested on suspicion of felony commercial burglary, criminal mischief between $1,000-$5,000, second-degree battery, three counts of first-degree terroristic threatening and three counts of aggravated assault and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and second-degree terroristic threatening. Truett allegedly damaged the inside of a police cruiser, spat on an officer and threatened to kill multiple officers before following his Sunday afternoon arrest in the 3300 block of South 18th Street, the arrest report states.

Truett while in the back seat of the patrol car following his arrest slammed his head against the interior walls, windows and floor and kicked the windows. Officers tried to restrain Truett but he continued to be angry and violent toward them.

Truett then tried to spit on one of the EMS workers who tried to check on him, the report states.

Police were eventually able to drive Truett to the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center but had to stop while en route because Truett was using a lighter in the backseat. They continued after addressing Truett, the report states.

Truett continued to be combative once at the detention center and threatened death toward officer Craig Sharp and other deputies. Officer Zachary Hall drove Truett to Baptist Health after jail deputies determined he required medical attention.

Hall said Truett during the ride to Baptist Health kicked the glass separator between the front and back seats and thrust his head into the windows and rear glass. He said Truett kicked the door when he opened it to check on him once he arrived at the hospital. Truett after arriving at the hospital continued to be combative and spat on Sharp after he responded for assistance.

Police reported Truett while in the emergency room threatened to take officers Richard Proctor's and Giselle Elmore's guns and kill them, the report states.

Officers pepper sprayed Truett, which calmed him down. He was transported back to the detention center after police received clearance paperwork. He continued to act out violently until officers left, Hall said.

Truett was held without bond on Tuesday afternoon in the detention center. He is set to appear in court on Thursday for all charges stemming from his arrest and on Oct. 28 for his burglary charge, according to arrest records.