On Oct. 1, the Hot Springs Village Voice will be moving printing to a new location.

This move from the current press in Pine Bluff means a slightly different layout for your favorite local paper.

Starting with the next edition, there will be 3 sections instead of 5. The “A” section will now have “News” and “Recreation.” “B” section will house “Neighbors” and “Clubs and Organizations.” These sections will be clearly marked as they are now, and feature the same great content you know and love about the Voice.

The Voice is proud to continue to cover the community and to bring you a quality paper every week.