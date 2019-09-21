Local students sang for peace Friday morning and placed pinwheels in their school garden as a visual representation.

“Light a candle for peace. Light a candle for love. Light a candle that shines all the way around the world,” the students sang. “Light a candle for me; light a candle for you that our wish for world peace will one day come true.”

Jessica Hayes, head of school at the Montessori School of Fort Smith, said Saturday is the United Nations International Day of Peace, so schools across the globe were celebrating it Friday.

Montessorians often observe the day, Hayes said, but this was the first year the school held a small ceremony.

Participation in the “Sing Peace around the World” event was also the school’s official kickoff to its year-long “Education for Peace” initiative. Hayes said in a press release it was partially inspired by recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.

“When we came together in August,” Hayes said. “I wanted us to make a commitment towards doing our part in our community. Change always starts small. So, this initiative is us starting small.”

Hayes said Friday it all came together at the right time. Students of all ages will be involved with serving different organizations in the Fort Smith community.

Students are serving nursing home residents at “The Waters” during September and October. Older students spend Friday mornings at the facility and will soon begin painting symbols on each resident’s door to make it easier to identify.

Younger students are working on goodie bags and other small projects to serve the residents.

In November, the school plans to work with a veterans organization. In December, Hayes said the school is looking into partnering with a children’s nonprofit. This will continue throughout the school year.

The middle school students plan to write about the people they meet through the organizations and compile them to “tell a story about our community and the importance of getting to know people who are different from you,” Hayes wrote in the release.

Lastly, the school is including its annual giving campaign into the “Education for Peace” initiative. Instead of selling food or other items, students will be performing acts of kindness. Like Christ the King Catholic School, it will use Raise Craze, a secure site that allows students to create websites to receive donations.

Dr. Maria Montessori lived through World War I and II. She was also alive during Mussolini’s time as Italy’s prime minister. Montessori did charitable work and designed her education method in India where she interacted with different backgrounds and beliefs.

“She just really had this understanding that children are the world’s future, but that the only way to get a peaceful world is to work at it each and every day,” Hayes said. “She thought schools were the perfect way to do it.”

Hayes said the school offers an independent learning environment and its methods are based on the scientific observation of children. She said it also promotes teaching students how different subjects are connected and not “in silos.”

She called the school a “happy place to be,” and anyone with questions about its methods or how to partner with the school for the initiative is encouraged to email Hayes at jhayes@fsmontessori.com.