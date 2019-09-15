For Lt. Col. Dwight "Ike" Ikenberry, new responsibilities at Fort Chaffee present a challenge — one he looks forward to taking on.

Ikenberry on Saturday morning was formally promoted to commander of Fort Chaffee, succeeding former commander Mark McGuire. As the former base operations manager of Fort Chaffee, Ikenberry looks forward to overseeing people and events — including what he called "one of the busiest" upcoming years for the training facility — at a higher level than before.

"Command is special, and when you’re in charge of running such a large training site as Fort Chaffee, and the people — both soldiers and civilians who look to you for guidance — it’s a tremendous responsibility, but one I look forward to," he said.

Ikenberry was given his current title after it was confirmed that McGuire will be moving to the Arkansas National Guard joint force headquarters in Little Rock to work with the Joint Staff. His new position oversees a military training facility that holds more than 65,000 acres for military training, serves as the training center for the 142nd Field Artillery Brigade and has been used as a staging ground for civilian services like the high water rescue teams during the 500-year Arkansas River flood in May and June. The facility was active during World War II and served as a relocation center for Vietnamese and Cuban refugees.

McGuire, who has been awarded a Meritorious Service Medal from the U.S. President's Office for his oversight of Fort Chaffee operations, said leaving his post at the facility was "bittersweet."

"I have thoroughly enjoyed this job, being here, working with our units, other units across the nation and this community. I’ve been in and around Fort Chaffee all of my career and worked with a lot of people outside of this post for many, many years, so it’s been rewarding being in this position and being able to do that," he said.

McGuire said Ikenberry is the right person to follow him as commander of Fort Chaffee because of his familiarity with the facility. He said Ikenberry has made connections with people both inside and out of Fort Chaffee that will help him in his new position.

"I’ve had dealings with everything from the local law enforcement to community groups to managing the full-time duties of this position," Ikenberry said. "A variety of positions have prepared me for this duty."

Ikenberry spoke highly of McGuire's leadership and said Fort Chaffee has a lot of things "going to the right place," including modernizing their troop barracks, administrative facilities and dining facilities, because of him. He said he looks forward to keeping the facility moving in this direction while hosting back-to-back infantry brigade combat teams and exportable combat training centers in the coming year.

Ikenberry hopes his efforts will adequately assist all training units that use the facility.

"Command at any position in the military is a special time in one’s military career," Ikenberry said. "Command at the installation level at a place like Fort Chaffee with such a storied and rich history makes it even more unique and more special."