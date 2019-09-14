With Pine Bluff showing several areas of progress, there is "positive momentum" for workers and potential workers in the area, according to one area employment professional.

Becky Simpson, who owns the Pine Bluff Express Personnel outlet, said Thursday "Just about anyone with a good work ethic and skills can find work now. There is positive momentum in the local labor market across several fields."

In her agency's placements, Simpson said there is a strong demand for labor in manufacturing, industrial and general warehousing workers.

"Skilled labor is in high demand across the board. Truck drivers and those with Commercial Driver's Licenses (CDL) are also in high demand," she said, "and some of these are paying between $15 to $16 an hour."

Local requests for clerical and office administrative help is also on the upswing in the market, Simpson noted, so much so, that her agency recently established what she called a "Office Services Division."

"Clerical work, answering the phone, accounting work... there is a full range of businesses looking for office services," she said.

Even within her own agency, Simpson has seen growth, now with 15 employees, and was recently seeking expanded office space.

In addition to Pine Bluff, Simpson's Express Personnel agency has a service area that includes much of southeastern Arkansas, including Warren, Stuttgart, Dumas and McGehee.