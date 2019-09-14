SSW Holding Company, founded in Fort Smith in 1946, announced this week the promotion of Mark Gritton to chief executive officer.

Gritton is a 25-year company veteran. He will also continue to serve in his current position of president. He succeeded Paul Kara, who served as SSW’s CEO since 2000. Kara will continue to serve as board chairman of SSW.

“It has been a privilege to serve as the CEO of SSW and I am extremely proud of what our company has accomplished together,” Kara said in a news release. “I know Mark is committed to lead our exceptionally talented team and I look forward to his continued success.

Gritton has served as president of SSW since October 2016 and was previously senior vice president of Sales, Marketing & Product Development for the company. During his time with SSW, Gritton has helped advance the company’s growth strategy through leadership in sales, marketing, new product development and management of SSW’s Mexico facilities, the release adds.

Before joining SSW, Gritton served in general and manufacturing management roles for 15 years with Crucible Materials Corporation, Cooper Industries, Federal-Mogul Corporation and General Electric Appliances.

“I know I speak for everyone at SSW in thanking Paul for his tireless leadership as CEO,” said Gritton. “I am excited to assume this new role and look forward to building on SSW’s reputation of leveraging advanced product offerings, customized engineering solutions and unwavering commitment to quality and customer service.”

Founded in 1946 and based in Fort Smith, SSW designs and manufactures engineered steel and glass components for the food preservation, cooking, home comfort and construction industries. The company’s diverse product portfolio includes: glass, wire and sheet metal refrigeration shelving, wire freezer baskets, oven racks, stove grates, air conditioner fan and coil guards and concrete reinforcements.

SSW provides its OEM customer base with products such as self-clean porcelain coated oven racks and Spill Smart hydrophobic refrigerator shelving. SSW serves its global customer base from 10 manufacturing facilities strategically located throughout the U.S. and Mexico.

SSW’s operating companies include: Alabama Wire Products LLC; American Appliance Products LLC; Collis de Mexico LLC; Collis LLC; SSW Premier LLC; Straits Steel and Wire LLC; and Tatano Wire Products LLC.