GateHouse Media, owner of The Helena-West Helena World, has entered into an agreement to sell the newspaper to local entrepreneur Chuck Davis.

GateHouse Media, owner of The Helena-West Helena World, has entered into an agreement to sell the newspaper to local entrepreneur Chuck Davis.

The transaction is expected to take place Monday, September 9, 2019.

In announcing the pending sale, Matt Guthrie, GateHouse regional vice president, said GateHouse has been proud to have been part of the newspaper’s legacy, which was established in 1871.

“This change in ownership will allow The Helena-West Helena World to continue serving this great community, and we are delighted that closure is being avoided,” Guthrie said.

Davis, a Helena-West Helena resident since 2014, has owned several businesses and is an Airbnb host with historic properties on Cherry Street. His decision to purchase The Helena-West Helena World is part of his overall investment in the economic viability of the area.

“We need to control our own destiny,” Davis said. “Our investment group feels that the newspaper is an integral part of this concept.”

Davis, the son of a Navy officer, also spent time in the military and has lived in numerous locations throughout the country. His appreciation for history and desire to belong to a tight-knit community drew him to Helena-West Helena, where he continues to see opportunities.

“Our lifestyle is nearly perfect,” he said. “It will be even more perfect when we get a marina here and I have a nice boat on the river. We intend to be some of the people here that helped to turn this area around.”

While the Sept. 6 issue will be the final Helena-West Helena World publication under GateHouse ownership, Davis said he intends to resurrect a weekly publishing schedule and is evaluating online publishing as well.

“All communities need local news and community involvement in the news process,” Davis said. “The Helena-West Helena World will remain a community newspaper and will concentrate heavily on local input.”

Existing subscribers to The Helena-West Helena World will receive refunds from GateHouse Media no later than Oct. 6 for the balance of their subscriptions, with checks mailed to subscriber billing addresses. Advertisers should continue to timely remit outstanding payments.