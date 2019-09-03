TEXARKANA — An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that left two men dead on the Arkansas side of Texarkana.

Texarkansa police say Justin Dalton Wilson was taken into custody Thursday night in connection with a shooting in which 45-year-old Scott Weigmann and 36-year-old Reginald Davis were killed.

Authorities say officers investigating reports of a shooting on Wednesday at an apartment complex found the two men dead and another man wounded inside the apartment. Weigmann and Davis were pronounced dead on scene.

Police say Wilson was apprehended in Lewisville, Arkansas, about 27 miles southeast of Texarkana.

Formal charges have not been filed in the case. It was not immediately clear if Wilson is represented by an attorney.