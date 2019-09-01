Jeff Meek, managing editor of the Voice since January 2015, is retiring effective Sept. 13. He and wife Jeanne are moving to Texas to be near family; namely son Jeff, daughter-in-law Caiti and grandsons Jeff and Colton.

Meek began his career at the Voice in 2007 as a once-a-month unpaid columnist with a column, “They Answered the Call,” which was the telling of Hot Springs Village WW II veteran stories.

Since then he has shared with readers 362 veteran stories. Over the years he went from that position as columnist to staff writer, then senior reporter, interim managing editor, then managing editor.

“I leave the Voice and the Village with both sadness and anticipation for what’s coming next in our lives.

“I had no idea how my life would change when I came to the Village, so I wonder what lies ahead of me this time. I look forward to being a grandfather, slowing down and enjoying a third phase of life.”

“I want to thank all my comrades at the Voice over the years for helping me along the way, teaching me the basics of being in the newspaper world. To all of the friends and residents I’ve come to know, I thank you for your support and well wishes,” Meek said.

Voice publisher Jennifer Allen said, “We are grateful for Jeff’s 12 years of service and dedication to Hot Springs Village Voice. He has served our community with such distinction, and will be greatly missed His leadership has brought state and national recognition to our editorial team. Jeff leaves big shoes to fill, but I’m confident we will find a managing editor that shares his commitment to our community. We wish Jeff and Jeanne the very best in their well-deserved retirement.”



