Special to The Commercial

Friday

Aug 30, 2019 at 12:01 AM


The Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave., a program of the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, offers lunch at 11 a.m. Monday through Friday as well as other activities.


Lunch menus include:


Monday, Sept. 2


The center is closed for Labor Day.


Tuesday, Sept. 3


BBQ pork rib patty, baked beans, coleslaw, hamburger bun, hot peaches and milk.


Wednesday, Sept. 4


Chicken and dressing, cut yams, French green beans, wheat bread, apple slices and milk.


Thursday, Sept. 5


Salisbury beef, brown gravy, whipped potatoes, mixed greens, cornbread, chocolate chip cookie and milk.


Friday, Sept. 6


Garlic Rosemary chicken thigh, macaroni and cheese, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, pineapple tidbit and milk.


Strachota exercise classes and activities include:


Monday


The center is closed for Labor Day.


Wednesday and Friday


Jazzercise, aerobics, Walk away the Pounds, Sit-a-cise, advanced aerobics and line dancing.


Tuesday and Thursday


Movement with Balance, Word Search, Dominoes, puzzles, Bingo and coloring.


Thursday, Sept. 5


RSVP will be there.


Friday Sept. 6


There will be a guest speaker.


Details: Strachota Senior Center, 870-543-6323.