Marriages

Marriage licenses recorded in the Jefferson County Clerk’s office:

Cordaryl Markez Johnson, 28, and Ajanae Jasmine Richard, 25, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 27.

Michael A. Burnss, 58, and Johanna D. Lester, 48, both of Pine Bluff, recorded Aug. 28.

Jose Carlos Ponce Lopez, 25, and Keston Jade Gifford, 23, both of Leola, recorded Aug. 22.

Robert Wood Aikman, 54, and Susan D. Sanders, 55, both of White Hall, recorded Aug. 26.

Casey Lakeith Hartsell, 30, of Humphrey, and Tiesha Monae Pitts, 28, of Altheimer, recorded Aug. 23.

Jacob Matthew Ryman, 23, and Savannah Brooke Riley, 18, both of Alma, recorded Aug. 26.

Justin Lee Waldron, 30, of Pine Bluff, and Leann Marie Vick, 43, of Gravette, recorded Aug. 28.

Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk’s Office:

Rita Gates Jarmon v. Phillip Jarmon, granted Aug. 26.

James White v. Terosha White, granted Aug. 26.

Peggy Rodgers v. Johnny Rodgers, granted Aug. 26.

Matthew William Werner v. Carol Nicole Werner, granted Aug. 26.

April Hardcastle v. Jimbo Hardcastle, granted Aug. 26.

Jeremiah Bones v. Luniece D. Lott, granted Aug. 26.

Melissa Maurer v. James Maurer, granted Aug. 27.

Ray Spears v. Sharron Spears, granted Aug. 27.