The U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith has received an additional $50,000 gift from Wells Fargo.

Since 2015, Wells Fargo has contributed more than $90,000 to the project, including several grants through its Wells Fargo Community Affairs program, according to a Marshals Museum news release.

“Wells Fargo has been a longtime partner of the museum and the greater Fort Smith community,” said Patrick Weeks, president of the U.S. Marshals Museum. “We look forward to building on its long history with the U.S. Marshals Service with this project.”

The museum still has a formal dedication ceremony of The Mary Carleton and Robert A. Young III Building and the Samuel M. Sicard Hall of Honor set for Sept. 24, 2019, to coincide with the 230th anniversary of the U.S. Marshals Service. To complete the "guest experience," the Museum’s Foundation needs to raise about $15 million.

“Given our firm’s longstanding connection to the U.S. Marshals Service, supporting the museum was a natural fit,” Kelly Hanley, vice president of corporate philanthropy and community relations for Wells Fargo, said in the news release. “We’re proud to back its efforts and help tell the story of our nation’s oldest and most prolific federal law enforcement agency.”

The San Francisco-based financial institution has Arkansas branches in Fayetteville, Springdale, Ashdown, Texarkana and Hot Springs.