The Sebastian County Quorum Court received a thorough look into what is going into a special study on its criminal justice system and jail.

Justices of the peace were briefed on an ongoing county criminal justice system and jail needs assessment during a special meeting at the Ben Geren Park Safe Shelter Monday. The county entered the special study in February with a team comprised of TreanorHL, Studio 6 Architects and Mark Goldman and Associates.

County Judge David Hudson said it is intended to help address the justice system and its impact on the jail, as well as complete a jail needs assessment reviewing jail staffing, posts, operations and facility operating issues and concerns. It was entered into with a defined mission statement approved by both the Quorum Court and the Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee beforehand.

"The mission statement acknowledges that building a larger jail with increased operating costs is not the solution to the crowded jail without ongoing engagement of the criminal justice coordinating committee and consideration of jail diversion and alternative sentencing options," Hudson said.

Hudson said the assessment is divided into two phases. The first phase, the current one, focuses on data collection, in-person interviews and reviews, briefings, solicitations of input and the evaluation of options. Once this phase is completed, reports will be generated for county decision-makers to make a determination concerning the second phase, which addresses options such as new programs, policies and procedures, jail expansion and construction of new facilities.

James M. Reddick of Studio 6 Architects provided a history of the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center, which was occupied in 1994 with an original capacity of 260 adults. The facility was expanded in 2007 and is now able to hold 356 adults.

The scope of work for the assessment, Reddick said, is to collect data, profile inmates and come up with the number of beds that are necessary at the jail.

"We're going to study the existing jail and determine what we could improve both physically and operationally and we're going to work with the sheriff," Reddick said. "We're going to spend a lot of time tomorrow talking about staffing and ways we might improve some deficiencies. ..."

Reddick said the justice planning team is trying to complete phase one in late fall. He estimated a final report will be done in January.

Mark Goldman of Mark Goldman and Associates said the team requested, and has been analyzing, data from everybody in the county justice system. This includes arrests, the average daily population and length of stay at the jail and current alternatives to incarceration. It will meet with different people in the justice system, social services, mental health and other fields throughout this week, talking with them about what they are doing, their ideas about improvements and their objectives concerning public safety and rehabilitation, among other things. The team is also observing jail operations and meeting with others to try to develop solutions that make sense to everybody.

"Our objective is to come up with a plan that may involve a whole number of things that deals with the crowding issue, the rehabilitation issue, the public safety issue all at the same time that people buy into, agree that it's the best way to go," Goldman said. "There's no one solution."

John Eisenlau of TreanorHL said in a situation like this, the team typically spends time looking at the facility in question very carefully. This is because a certain population profile comes out of Goldman's data analysis.

"And the profile typically will tell the sheriff's department, for example, how many females you may have in the facility or need to accommodate, how many high security beds, how many medium security beds, how many minimum security beds, how many special needs beds," Eisenlau said. "There are various categories of individuals that are identified that come out of the profile that Mark develops, and then we apply that profile to the facility."

Goldman provided data concerning the average daily population of the jail over the last nine years, the cost per inmate per day over the last 10 years and the average length of stay for different inmate populations, among other statistics. Goldman also provided information about the composition of the inmate population, breaking down the numbers of each kind of inmate being held at the jail during one day in July 2018.

Goldman said a significant number of the bookings at the jail, more than 40%, are for noncompliance offenses. These include failing to pay fines, failing to report to probation and failing to appear in court. Goldman suggested looking at what other counties are doing to reduce barriers to get people to comply.

"Like some jurisdictions, for instance, have postcard reminder systems, but it doesn't work with everybody because a lot of offenders, or alleged offenders, are transient, but there's different mechanisms," Goldman said. "Many jurisdictions have presentence release programs where people are supervised and somebody keeps an eye on them, and that's something that you might want to consider."

The justice planning team will return to the county for additional on-site visits Oct. 14-18 and Nov. 4-8.