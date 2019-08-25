A songwriter once wrote, “I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you. I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you,” but that’s not the song being sung on the 1300 block of S. Prairie and 14th Street.

Street easements in a R-1, Single Family Residential District on the 1300 block of S. Prairie are causing homeowners Eric and Samantha Chin to lose friends, neighbors and quit their church.

During the regularly scheduled City Council meeting, held Tuesday, August 20 at City Hall, two ordinances were proposed to the city council.

Proposed ordinance 1965 would regulate certain driveways and lanes. Ordinance 1966 would require a survey for the expansion of the structure.

Ordinance 1965 section 1 reads that all driveways in R-1 zoned areas of the city shall be hard surface material.

According to Home Guides real estate author, R1 Zoning is one of the most commonly found zoning types in residential neighborhoods. This particular classification allows single-family homes to be built, with one unit intended per lot.

In a neighborhood environment, R1 Zoning helps ensure that the area remains relatively low regarding density and help boosts its appeal for new families with children.

If, for example, a property developer attempted to build an apartment complex in an R1 Zone, zoning regulators would thwart their efforts according to sources. Once an area receives a zoning classification, it requires a series of legislative approvals and administrative action to change it.

Section 3 of Ordinance 1965 reads any existing driveways; lanes and entrances in non-conformance will be excluded as prior built or under the grandfather rule.

Section 7 of the ordinance reads The City Council of the City of Stuttgart, Arkansas hereby finds that the building of the driveways, lanes and entrances is creating problems of public safety, ability of public vehicles to use these in order to provide necessary services and other issues.

Therefore in order for this ordinance to commence immediately, and it being necessary protection, health, safety and general welfare of the citizens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, an emergency is hereby declared to exist and this ordinance shall be in full force and effect from and after its passage and approval.

“I would like to bring up the fact since we do have a problem on 14th Street which all the new ordinances are about,” said City of Stuttgart Code Enforcer Gary Norris. “I would like to ask the council for the people who bought the new property, 10 acres behind the Chin’s property, their opinion.”

According to Gary, state law is that you cannot deny anyone access to their property.

According to the Chins, they sold property to a young couple and were granted permission to construct an easement so the couple would have access to their future home.

A request was also made to put a lane on the city easement.

“The Chins have donated an easement that cuts across their property but I don’t think it’s fair to them,” said Gary. “There is a Coker Hampton Street easement that runs north and south that is not being used.”

According to Gary, the Coker Hampton extension isn’t developed and letting the property owners put their driveway off the street would be ideal.

“Rather this passes or not they have already started it so it’s grandfathered in,” said Gary.

City Alderman, Teddy Holt asked Gary if he had issued a building permit.

“No, not for a building but you don’t have to have a permit for a driveway,” said Gary.

Stuttgart Planning Commission member Neil Maynard addressed the council concerning the city easements.

“If you allow the lane to be put on the city easement the city of Stuttgart has to maintain it,” said Neil. “If you pass 1966, until a building permit is issued, then they would have to comply with this.”

Ordinance 1966 would deem it advisable to establish regulations requiring a survey in the following circumstances within the City of Stuttgart:

A survey shall be required on all R-1, R-2 and R-3 properties to be submitted with the application for building permit when a building permit is requested for expansion to the main structure on the lot or to build an additional structure on the lot. An expansion shall be defined as any structure beyond the original walls of the main structure that are attached to and become a part of the original structure. The survey must be conducted by a recognized independent professional duly licensed and bonded as required to perform such surveys.

“I mean you can build a dirt road right now but you can’t get a building permit if you pass this unless you hard surface it,” said Neil.

According to Gary it was agreed that the driveway would be hard-surfaced.

There was a concern that the driveway already being constructed did not meet city requirements as well as the request to do it over an easement on the city’s side.

Neil stated the driveway has to be wide enough for emergency vehicles to get through which is roughly 25 feet and he estimated the driveway at 15 feet.

“If we do that, that means it would have to fall under the specs that the city already has in play,” said Alderman Holt.

“No, not necessarily,” said Gary. “If it was a subdivision coming later then it would need to be curbed, guttered, storm drained and setup.”

“Why would we do that,” asked Alderman Holt.

Asking could they answer, Neil stood to explain the reason.

“One reason might be, that lane they built in there is blind,” explained Neil. “When you pull out, there is a big oak tree and that’s dangerous so if you moved it over, you would have more vision but the city would have to maintain it.”

Still concerned, Alderman Holt asked why would the driveway not be in the city specs if the city would have to maintain it.

“That’s up to you,” answered Neil.

Mayor David Earney opened the session for discussion to which Samantha Chin asked if she could speak.

“I don’t know if you remember this David but the night we got the offer on that land, I called you, I called Elizabeth Skinner and then we called Mr. Norris and we got the ok on that easement,” said Samantha. “We would have not sold property to someone who could not build a house on it and access it. We are not that kind of people.”

According to the Chins, they were told it was totally fine to proceed with the Coker Hampton city easement.

“That’s your legal property,” said Gary.

Samantha claims when they received pushback and to appease their neighbor they gave away 15 feet of their backyard.

“And now they are still having a problem with that,” said Samantha. “Now you’re talking about growing the city and this is a young couple with businesses and has a child at St. John’s and you are denying them access to build a house and it’s not a trailer park as some people have said, it is a nice house.”

Alderman Joe Alexander asked Mayor Earney if he recalled the conversation that he had with the Chins.

“I think I talked to you,” responded Mayor. “I don’t think we said you couldn’t do it.”

Neil asked how was the access to the property being denied.

“They got access back there,” said Neil.

According to Samantha, it is being made cost prohibited.

“Well that’s different,” said Maynard. “You got access. That was their question. Yall did allow them access.”

Eric Chin, who was quiet most of the meeting, chimed in stating he had already lost a ton of money and so did the buyers just to clear trees.

“We’re up to $15,000 in unnecessary cost just to appease whoever it is making phone calls to the mayor, code enforcer and the planning commission,” said Eric. “Someone changed their mind the next day and we all know who it is and here we are.”

Samantha proposed no matter the decision the city council made; their situation would be grandfathered in.

Mayor Earney asked the couple what would they do differently.

“Well considering that access has been used by city trucks every day, all of our neighbors use it, it's there,” said Samantha. “We were told when we bought the land if we ever want to do anything, it’s just an extension of Coker Hampton, it’s there.”

Eric demanded if the council decided to not give them access to it then the mosquito guy needed to stop using it. “If he uses it, then you need to maintain it,” said Eric.

“And we don’t really want to get into code enforcement because we have a bunch of stuff on our neighbors too and we have not gone there,” added Samantha.

Eric pleads that his family just wants to live their lives and they want the buyers to be happy. “They will be happy if they have access to the street,” said Eric.

Samantha expressed how the past several months have been torture and how this has caused relationships to end.

“We are leaving our church because the person who caused this called the code enforcer and most of the people in this room and is friends with most of the people in this room and no one at church will stand up to this man,” said Eric. “I pray for the council to make the right decision.”

Alderman Joe Alexander stated he would like to see the easements in question and Alderman Norma Strabala stated she would like the city attorney to be present so she can hear the legal side.

“I want you all to know this has hurt us as a family,” said Eric. “We really thought Stuttgart was better than this.”