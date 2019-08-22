The Sebastian County prosecutor has declined to file criminal charges in the July death of a woman who reportedly had a medical crisis while in custody.

Elizabeth Marie Beesley, 44, died at Baptist Health on July 6 after experiencing a medical crisis when she was booked into the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center on a warrant five days earlier. Beesley's death was reportedly caused by present medical conditions that were made worse by her methamphetamine use, according to a Prosecutor's Office news release.

Beesley during her July 1 arrest was "unusually animated" but was also coherent and responsive during her transport to the Detention Center. Police after arriving at the Detention Center noticed Beesley began to act more agitated and eventually got down on the floor. She was taken to the hospital and remained in critical condition there until July 6, the release states.

An autopsy from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory determined the cause of Beesley's death was symptoms of her cardiovascular disease that was complicated by her methamphetamine use. Meth "is known to accelerate and exacerbate underlying heart disease," according to the autopsy report.

"There is no evidence that would suggest that Ms. Beesley was intending to harm herself when she used methamphetamine," the autopsy report states. "For that reason, the manner of death is best classified as an accident."