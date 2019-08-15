A jury trial was recently set for a Greenwood man who has been charged with sexual assault and rape of a minor under age 14.

Patrick Wayne Crumby, a 188th National Air Guard member since 2009, voluntarily surrendered Aug. 6 and was arraigned the following day for the Class Y and Class B felonies that allegedly took place sometime between January and June, according to an arrest warrant.

The trial was set for Jan. 30 in Sebastian County Greenwood Circuit Court. A motion was filed Monday to decrease Crumby’s bail bond from $100,000 cash to “legally sufficient.” Crumby’s father and sister have agreed to co-sign on a legally sufficient bond, Crumby’s defense attorney Josh Bugeja said Wednesday.

“Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty,” said Bob Oldham, public information specialist with the Arkansas National Guard.

Oldham said Crumby was “on leave,” and “not administrative leave.”

Bugeja said while he does not normally take sexual assault-rape cases, he believes his client is innocent from the evidence presented and filed the motion for decreased bond because Crumby “is not a flight risk.”

A hearing is set for Friday morning in Sebastian County Circuit Court to determine if Crumby’s bond should be decreased to “legally sufficient.”

In his seven-page motion for bond reduction, Bugeja pointed out the affidavit for warrant of arrest originally recommended the bond in this case at $100,000 “legally sufficient” and it was stricken from the warrant and replaced with the word “cash.”

The affidavit states the alleged victim described a sexual assault and rape to a friend, who relayed the information to her mother. The mother called the Greenwood Police Department.

The defendant denied the alleged conduct of rape and sexual assault, but admitted to checking on the girl in her bedroom because she “takes melatonin to help her sleep at night because she suffers from a seizure disorder.”

The affidavit states the defendant would enter the alleged victim’s bedroom after she had gone to bed for the night and touch her.

“Defendant stated victim is a wild sleeper and there were times where he would grab her head and adjust her head on the pillow,” the affidavit states.