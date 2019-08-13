OKLAHOMA CITY — Police in Oklahoma City say a suspect is in custody in connection with the early morning shooting death of a man at an apartment complex on the city's northwest side.

Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Gary Knight says a suspect was taken into custody Tuesday following a manhunt that lasted several hours. Knight says the man's name and other details about the suspect were not immediately available.

Investigators say police found the victim at about 2:35 a.m. Tuesday after responding to a shooting at the apartment complex. The victim died at the scene of an apparent gunshot wound. He has not been identified.

Investigators say the shooting followed some type of altercation between the victim and the suspect. They say the shooter fled the scene. No one else was injured.