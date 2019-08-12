The Logan County Democrats will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13, in the City Council room of Booneville City Hall.

The group will be welcoming guest presenters from the Arkansas Education Association.

The AEA is Arkansas’ oldest education association, and it advocates for all students and teachers in Arkansas public schools.

Everyone is welcome to attend the meeting, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

For further information about the Logan County Democrats, visit their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/LCDemocrats or by searching Facebook for “Logan County Democrats.” The group can also be reached at logan@arkdems.org.