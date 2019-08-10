Quitman Fire Chief Ryan Davis was recognized last week by the Arkansas Emergency Medical Technician Association for his service career.

“I am very honored and humbled to have been chosen for the AEMTA Air Medical Award of Excellence,” Davis said following the conference, which was held Aug. 3 at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Davis, a graduate of Quitman High School, has served the community since 2003. He moved out of the district for an eight-year period, but resumed his duties at the fire department once he moved back in the area.

“He’s well deserving of this,” Assistant Fire Chief Scott Duncan said.

Duncan has watched Davis develop in his service career through the years.

Along with serving the community as fire chief, Davis is a paramedic and also works for Air Evac Lifeteam 30 in Morrilton.

Duncan said he remembers when Davis joined Quitman EMS, moved over to NorthStar EMS and when he made the shift to the Air Evac team.

The assistant fire chief said having Davis around is a excellent resource to the community. Not only is he a great asset to the community, but Davis is also a devoted family man, Duncan said.

“He does a lot for the community and his family,” Duncan said of Davis, who was named the small town’s fire chief in January.

Helping out and serving others is a passion of Davis,’ he told the Log Cabin Democrat.

“Being able to help my community feels great,” he said.

The AEMTA Award of Excellence honors those who help the air medical industry continue to see growth.

To be recognized and nominated by his peers in an accomplishment in itself, Duncan said.

“Any time you get nominated for an award by your peers, it means a lot,” he said.

After learning he was selected as the 2019 AEMTA’s Award of Excellence recipient, Davis said he was thankful for those who have helped lead him throughout his career.

“I only have all the EMT’s, paramedics, flight paramedics and flight nurses that I have had the honor of calling my co-workers and family, along with all of those that have had the unfortunate task of being my supervisors and superiors throughout the years to thank. Each one of you have played a huge role in the things I have done in my career,” he said.

Davis is a nationally registered emergency medical technician and paramedic and is flight paramedic certified (NREMT-P, FP-C).

Through the years, he has served on numerous state-level boards and committees including the American Heart Association, National Association of EMTs and is also the Arkansas Air Medical Society president.

To be recognized for the commitment he’s made to his community is “truly humbling,” Davis said.

“It lets me know I’m doing what I’m called to do and appreciated for it,” Davis said. “To be recognized for the commitment I’ve made with my career by the community is so rewarding.”

Davis is married to Elizabeth “Liz” Davis. The couple has a 13-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son who attend Quitman Public Schools.

