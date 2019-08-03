THEFTS

SOUTH 66TH STREET, 3400 BLOCK: A 2006 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $9,000 was reported stolen.

NORTH ALBERT PIKE AVENUE, 1300 BLOCK: Sunglasses, prescription glasses and a cellphone charger valued at $90 were reported stolen in a vehicle break-in.

MEANDERING WAY, 9700 BLOCK: A video game system and a speaker valued at $500 were reported stolen.

ZERO STREET, 5100 BLOCK: A 2014 Triumph motorcycle valued at $5,000 was reported stolen.

SOUTH 16TH STREET, 1000 BLOCK: A 1997 Buick LeSabre valued at $3,000 was reported stolen.

529 NORTH GREENWOOD AVE.: A burglary was reported at Sonic.

NORTH 37TH STREET, 1300 BLOCK: Two rings and a watch valued at $2,1000 were reported stolen in a residential burglary. A door was also damaged at $100 in the incident.

WALNUT STREET, 3300 BLOCK: Money and cologne valued at $1,100 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH SIXTH STREET, 30 BLOCK: A 1976 Chevrolet Silverado valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

NORTH 12TH STREET, 700 BLOCK: A cellphone valued at $1,200 was reported stolen.

HIGHWAY 271 SOUTH, 6000 BLOCK: An amplifier and a bag containing tools valued at $600 were reported in a vehicle break-in.

NORTH 39TH STREET, 300 BLOCK: Collectable toys valued at $100 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ASSAULTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported a man put a gun to her head and told her she was going to die.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ALISSA MARIE BOLTON OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of fewer than 2 grams of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and a misdemeanor failure to appear warrant.

MOLLEY ELIZABETH SHARUM OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of fewer than 2 grams of methamphetamine.

TERRORISTIC THREATENING

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her ex-boyfriend texted her that he was going to kill her.

FORGERIES/FRAUDS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported Cox received a payment from a false account made in her name.

AN EMPLOYEE AT HARP'S, 3401 South 74th St., reported a customer tried to pay for groceries with a stolen check.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported someone used his debit card at Harp's, 3401 South 74th St., in a $900.79 transaction and in a $170 ATM withdrawal at 3421 South 74th St.

A LAVACA MAN reported a former employee of his borrowed a chainsaw valued at $190 from him. He later found it at Midland Pawn, 2211 Midland Blvd.

A WOMAN, NO ADDRESS LISTED, reported her ex-boyfriend used her credit card multiple times valued at $768.09.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH MAN reported his girlfriend's vehicle was keyed and damaged at $2,000.

A FORT SMITH MAN reported he was hit in the head while he was sleeping at a residence in the 1300 block of North 37th Street and woke up to find his wallet with $580, a driver's license, his Social Security card and work ID were stolen.

FORT SMITH POLICE found five shell casings in the 1400 block of North 29th Street after a shots fired call.