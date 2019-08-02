Fort Smith SWAT officers on Wednesday morning arrested a man and a juvenile as suspects in a burglary at a local pawn shop.

Officers served two felony warrants on Houston Allan Duvall Reed of Fort Smith and a juvenile after the two were accused of burglarizing D&D Pawn, 2908 Grand Ave. Numerous items including firearms were stolen in the incident, said police spokesperson Aric Mitchell.

In total, Reed was arrested on suspicion of felony theft of firearms by receiving, two counts of possession of firearms by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. The juvenile's charges have not been released.

Reed will appear in court on Monday and Tuesday, according to arrest records.