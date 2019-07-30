During the weekend of July 20-21, compliance investigators Ken Gilmer and Ron Moore monitored traffic coming into the Lake Balboa parking lot.

According to statistics obtained by the Hot Springs Village Voice from the Village Police Department, on July 20, 244 vehicles came in with a decal, 142 came in as guests, 24 with POA cards, 6 as relatives using member cards and 15 vehicles were turned away, for a total count of 431 vehicles.

As for boats, 14 boats launched displaying decals, 7 were launched using a day pass and 2 vehicles with a total of 3 kayaks came through, all displaying decals.

On July 21, a total of 386 vehicles attempted entry with 190 vehicles with decals, 142 as guests, 31 with POA cards, 4 as relatives using a member card and 19 were turned away. Boats: 9 were launched displaying decals and 2 were launched using a day pass.

verall, 817 vehicles were checked, 434 with decals, 284 as guests, 55 with POA cards, 34 were turned away and 10 as relatives using a member card.

HSV Police Chief Ricky Middleton said future inspection periods will be taking place.



