The Leadership Fort Smith class of 2020 was announced this week during an event at the Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown in Fort Smith.
These 25 community leaders began their journey through the program on Thursday with an orientation session and leadership workshop.
According to a news release from the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce, this year's participants were selected based on leadership or potential leadership ability and commitment to the community. There were also several other factors and considerations. An effort is made each year to build a diverse, well-rounded class representative of the Fort Smith region, the chamber adds.
Leadership Fort Smith is a 10-month program offered through the chamber that offers participants a backstage pass to the Fort Smith region. The class will focus on the strengths, challenges, needs, and overall community issues that can be directly addressed. Sessions will cover diverse topics such as education, healthcare, history, crime, local government, and community outreach. Participants also will learn about economic development and have the opportunity to see, hear, and meet the catalysts for growth in the region, the chamber notes.
“Leadership Fort Smith is a professional development opportunity that benefits the participant, his/her employer, and our community,” the chamber states. “The goal of Leadership Fort Smith is evident from the tag line on our logo – Learn. Connect. Lead. LFS gives participants the opportunity to learn the ins and outs of our community, connect to community leaders and organizations, and then use that knowledge to lead.”
Leadership Fort Smith started in 1987, graduating the inaugural class in 1988. The group is on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LeadershipFS for updates and information throughout the year.
The LFS Class of 2020 participants include:
Mark Allen – Sebastian County
Brandon Bullard – Baptist Health Fort Smith
Jarrard Copeland – Sagely & Edwards Realty
Nina Copeland – Johnson Dermatology
Jayme Copher – Mercy Fort Smith
Greg Cornett – Umarex USA
Russell Gibson – City of Fort Smith
Jennifer Holland – University of Arkansas-Fort Smith
Roger Holroyd – Arvest Bank
Garrett Houck – Oklahoma Gas & Electric
Heather Ketter – BHC Insurance
Tami Kuhns – Community Services Clearinghouse
Rudy Ledbetter – ArcBest/ABF
Mitzi Little – United Way of Fort Smith Area
Janet Miller – KFSM
Laura Pearn – LedbetterCogbillArnoldHarrison LLP
Jarred Rego – Mercy Foundation
Blake Rickman – UAFS Foundation
Maggie Russell – Gerdau
Andrea Schwartz – Fort Smith Public Schools
Keley Simpson – First Presbyterian Church
Lt. Col. Blain Stewart – 188th Wing
Bill Stuckey – Pinnacle IT
Justin Wilbanks – Geno’s Pizza
Jenny Wilkinson – Farmers Bank