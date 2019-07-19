The Sebastian County midyear budget for this year was reported on Tuesday to be generally on target for revenue and expenses.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson spearheaded a mid-year budget review for the Sebastian County Quorum Court during its meeting Tuesday. Hudson said 47% of the general fund budget has been expended as of June 30. That compares to 2017 and 2018, when 48% of the general fund budget had been expended by that date. The highest percentages were for June 30, 2012 and June 30, 2015, when 49% had been spent.

Hudson said general fund revenue is 45% as of June 30. In comparison, it was 43%t on June 30, 2018 and 36% on June 30, 2017. The general fund's largest revenue sources are county property taxes and the county sales tax. The unobligated balance of the general fund as of June 30 is $172,855, although Hudson said the county typically tries to hold back $50,000 for additional appropriations.

One of these was the seventh circuit judgeship for the 12th judicial district serving Sebastian County is likely to affect the 2020 budget. The position was approved during the 2019 Arkansas legislative session. The new position will have a total ongoing impact of $94,556 a year to the general fund.

Another impact to the budget will be an adult detention center medical contract with Turn Key Health, which was also discussed on Tuesday and is pending approval by the Quorum Court during its Aug. 20 meeting. Should this be approved, it will cost $176,484 for October, November and December of this year, which is in the 2019 county medical budget. The contract cost for 2020 will be $722,766, with an increase of $93,077 to the general fund.

Among the key considerations for the 2020 budget Hudson talked about were new revenue sources brought on as a result of legislation that was passed during this year's Arkansas legislative session. These include Arkansas Acts 372, 822 and 660.

The Quorum Court approved a resolution officially declaring the District 12 JP position to be vacant on Tuesday as well. Hudson stated in his executive report during the June 18 Quorum Court meeting Bob Schwartz, who occupied that position, submitted a letter of resignation that day due to health issues.