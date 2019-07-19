J&L Grocery in Alma was ordered Thursday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Justice to stop distributing food, drug products, medical devices and cosmetics until the company complies with the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act in a consent decree.

The store on U.S. 71 North closed its doors Nov. 9 following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s monthlong inspection and final seizure by the U.S. Marshals Service of all foods except glass and canned items, drugs, devices and cosmetics. A Dec. 5, 2018, Facebook post by J&L Grocery shows the store was reopened that week.

Chief Judge P.K. Holmes III entered the "Consent Decree of Condemnation and Permanent Injunction" in the U.S. District Court in Fort Smith on Thursday, according to Duane "DAK" Kees, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas.

“U.S. consumers rely on the oversight and inspection efforts of the FDA to ensure that their foods and medical products are safe. We will not tolerate insanitary conditions at facilities — like J&L Grocery — that serve U.S. consumers. Product safety at all points in the supply chain must be a high priority, and distributors have a critical responsibility to ensure products are kept safe for Americans to consume or use,” FDA Acting Director Ned Sharpless says in a news release. “When adulterated products make their way into the U.S. marketplace, it places consumers at risk. The FDA will continue our vigorous oversight and will take action to prevent the distribution of potentially contaminated products to the American people.”

According to court records, J&L Grocery, LLC (J and L Grocery) held FDA-regulated products under "the insanitary conditions in which they may have become contaminated with filth, including widespread rodent, insect, and live animal infestation, in violation of federal law."

During the FDA’s inspection of J&L Grocery in September and October 2018, investigators observed multiple live and dead rodents, rodent nesting, live raccoons, live cats, a dead possum, animal feces, and urine-stained products in and around the company’s seven warehouses and sheds used to store food, medical products and cosmetics, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

The consent decree of condemnation and permanent injunction entered by the U.S. District Court requires J and L Grocery to cease operations until it completes corrective actions. Under the consent decree, J&L Grocery may not resume operations until it establishes and implements a comprehensive written sanitation control program and receives written authorization from the FDA that it appears to be in compliance with the FD&C Act, among other requirements. As part of the consent decree, the company agreed to destroy the seized products.

J&L Grocery LLC is owned by James T. White and its manager, Lori A. Layne.