Some changes might be coming for the Greenwood Parks Commission.

The parks commission considered new commissioner memberships during its meeting Tuesday, according to the agenda. Greenwood Clerk/Treasurer Sharla Derry said on Wednesday Arkansas law states the city can have a five-member or seven-member parks commission.

"So what is very odd, and I have consulted the city attorney, is that our ordinance establishing the commission is a six-member, and my question to him was, 'If it says five or seven and doesn't mention any other number, why do we have six,'" Derry said. "So we're currently looking at that, and we may have to amend our ordinance to drop it down to five or increase it to seven, and then that will be the purview of the parks commission, and then putting it through to the council for final consideration."

Derry said nothing was decided on this issue at Tuesday's parks commission meeting.

The commission also discussed an amendment to bylaws concerning the administration of the city parks director, but did not approve it, Derry said. The amendment will be discussed again during the parks commission's meeting Aug. 20.

"(The amendment is) ... inserting a section in our commission setup for a parks director because parks director really wasn't mentioned at all in there, and oversight of the parks director is addressed in it," Derry said.

The commission previously discussed the parks director position during its June 18 meeting. Parks Commission Chairman Joel Goldstein said the city parks commission bylaws do not have anything in writing where the parks director reports to the parks commission chairman, which was confirmed by Derry. Derry said it does not discuss anything about the parks director, who is an employee of the parks commission. She would bring an article amendment to the parks commission bylaws to Tuesday's meeting.