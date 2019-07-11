THEFTS

BIRNIE AVENUE, 2400 BLOCK: A TV and cellphone valued at $300 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

4600 TOWSON AVE.: A construction site stand light, a reciprocating saw, a circular saw, an angle grinder, a weedeater and a palm sander valued at $570 were reported stolen in a burglary at FSM Holdings.

4210.5 WHEELER AVE.: A burglary was reported at S&S Pallets.

SOUTH 39TH STREET, 3000 BLOCK: Jewelry, two purses, two gold watches and money valued at $5,000 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

SOUTH 36TH TERRACE, 8500 BLOCK: Two grills valued at $2,000 were reported stolen.

MAY AVENUE, 1400 BLOCK: A washer and dryer valued at $9,000 were reported stolen

NORTH J STREET, 1100 BLOCK: A residential burglary was reported.

PRESLEY STREET, 3000 BLOCK: Three shotguns, a handgun, two rifles, a safe, 1,500 rounds of ammo, a silver necklace, a gold and silver watch, two gold rings, a key to a 2010 GMC Sierra, a key fob to a 2017 Nissan Altima, a smart phone and a change jar valued at $5,800 were reported stolen in a residential burglary.

ILLEGAL DRUGS

ALEX EDWARD CHOW OF FORT SMITH was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of between 1-4 ounces of a Schedule VI controlled substance as an inmate.

OTHER INCIDENTS/ARRESTS

A FORT SMITH WOMAN reported her daughter went missing for more than an hour and returned to her in the 1500 block of Towson Avenue with blood all over her.

MICHAEL EDWIN AMEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony absconding warrant, an unspecified felony warrant from outside of Arkansas, misdemeanor theft of property under $1,000, a parole violation and a parole mandate.

ZANE VAUGHN MOBLEY OF FORT SMITH was arrested on an unspecified felony warrant from outside of Arkansas and two misdemeanor failure to appear warrants out of Fort Smith.

JOSE ANTONIO ANGUIANO OF FORT SMITH was arrested on a felony petition to revoke bond warrant out of Sebastian County.