The Pine Bluff Branch of the NAACP will meet Thursday, July 11, at Bethany Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1923 S. Olive St.

The executive committee will meet at 6 p.m. followed by the regular meeting at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Members will have the opportunity to sign up to be elected as delegates to the Arkansas NAACP Convention to be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at Little Rock, according to the release.