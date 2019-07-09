The Frontier Metropolitan Planning Organization in Fort Smith is working to provide materials to help Ben Geren Park in the future.

The Sebastian County Parks Advisory Board met at Torraine Lake, which is part of Ben Geren Park, for its meeting Monday. Cody Schindler, transportation planner/bike & pedestrian coordinator for Frontier MPO, said Jay Randolph, Ben Geren Golf Course superintendent, asked the organization about two weeks ago to make a map of paved trails at Ben Geren Park to be used for a brochure.

"And so we've kind of assisted with that, and also working with Frontier Ozark Off-Road Cyclists, who do help maintain the mountain bike trails out here," Schindler said. "... So we'll get actual good mapping in, and we'll be able to map out the exact areas."

Schindler said this mapping can be used in applying for Transportation Alternatives Program and Recreational Trails Program grants through the Arkansas Department of Transportation. These grants can, in turn, be used to help maintain or build new trails, as well as add amenities such as a bicycle repair station, benches and bathrooms.

"And so, we're, of course, happy to help assist with these programs," Schindler said. "This is only just the start of it. We have to link other groups into this, so ... it'll be a process, but we'll get it done."

A Frontier MPO map dated July 3 provided in the meeting packet states there are 7.175 miles of paved surface trails at Ben Geren Park. In addition, there are .321 miles of trails under construction around Torraine Lake. Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said he hopes this project will be completed by October.