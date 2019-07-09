The major disaster declaration for Arkansas was amended to include additional Public Assistance (PA) Categories in areas affected by flooding and severe storms between May 21 and June 14.

Conway, Crawford, Faulkner, Jefferson, Perry, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell counties were added for PA Categories C through G. These counties are already designated for Individual Assistance (IA) and assistance for debris removal and emergency protective measures (Categories A and B) under the PA program, according to a news release.

Desha and Logan counties were added for PA Categories A through G. These counties are already designated for IA and emergency protective measures (Category B) under the PA program.

Franklin County was added for PA Categories A through G. This county was already designated for emergency protective measures (Category B) under the PA program.

Searcy County was declared for PA Categories A­ through G.

FEMA’s Public Assistance details

The PA program supports communities’ recovery from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures and restoring public infrastructure. The state, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply. The seven Categories of PA are:

Emergency Work: Category A: Debris removal; Category B: Emergency protective measures;

Permanent Work: Category C: Roads and bridges, Category D: Water control facilities, Category E: Public buildings and contents, Category F: Public utilities, Category G: Parks, recreational, and other facilities.

Details: https://www.fema.gov/public-assistance-local-state-tribal-and-non-profit .