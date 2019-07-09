A Glendale, Ariz. man and woman caught in September with about 11 pounds of methamphetamine in Sequoyah County have been federally sentenced.

Kevin Ruany Grijalva-Soto, 29, was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for possession of meth with intent to distribute. Leslie Azucena Rubio-Rodriguez, 28, was sentenced to four years and 10 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for the same charge.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers found the drugs after they pulled over a vehicle with Grijalva-Soto and Rubio-Rodriguez inside, according to an Eastern District of Oklahoma news release.

"Tens of thousands of dosage units of methamphetamine — intended destination cities, towns, communities and homes — were stopped due to the diligent work of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol," said Eastern District Attorney Brian J. Kuester. "Those in the business of distributing poison for profit, as these defendants, will continue to be aggressively pursued and the consequences as dictated by our laws will be imposed."