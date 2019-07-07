July 7, 1901 — The Atkinson Hardware Company files a certificate with the secretary of state to change its name to Atkinson-Williams Hardware Company.

July 8, 1900 — The new First Presbyterian Church at the corner of 12th and B streets is dedicated.

July 9, 1939 — The Fort Smith Giants increase their advantage in the Western Association by taking a pair of games from the Muskogee Reds, 11-4 and 4-3.

July 10, 1987 — Hattie Turner Dennard, who taught for 48 years in the Fort Smith Public School System, dies at age 100.

July 12, 1878 — U.S. Deputy Marshal C.C. Ayers brings in three prisoners from Indian Territory to be jailed for suspected larceny: Patrick Nail, E.T.A.C. Young and Henry Roberts. It is the 18th time Nail is jailed.

July 13, 1923 — Prominent furniture manufacturer Edward Ballman dies at age 64. Ballman, an Indiana native, founded or co-founded several furniture companies. Ballman Elementary School, opened in 1951, is named for Ballman and his wife, Mary Louise.