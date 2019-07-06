A Conway man who was shot as he allegedly attempted to rob a neighbor Wednesday morning is now behind bars in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

Keylan Marshun Banks, 23, of Conway appeared via video conference before District Judge Chris R. Carnahan on Friday following a Wednesday shooting that left him injured.

After reviewing the allegations against Banks, Carnahan approved deputy prosecutor Cody Arnold’s request to hold the Conway man behind bars in the Faulkner County Detention Center in lieu of a $500,000 bond.

“These are very serious charges that you’re facing,” Carnahan said to Banks on Friday, adding that two of the charges filed against the 23-year-old were Class Y felonies.

Class Y felonies carry either a 10-40-year or life prison sentence.

Online records show Banks was formally charged at 10:27 a.m. Friday with one count each of aggravated robbery, aggravated residential burglary and aggravated assault.

The case stems from a Wednesday incident that reportedly occurred at the Westlake Apartments in Conway.

Apartment complex staff called authorities after Banks walked into the front office with a gunshot wound in his right side.

Banks claimed he was shot by a man who was driving “a black charger with black-out tinted windows,” according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against him.

In his statement, Banks said he “was shot on the sidewalk in front of his apartment” and that he suspected the shooter was the same individual who had been “carding” his apartment.

According to the affidavit, police located a live round in Banks’ bag while first responders were assessing his injury.

During the shooting investigation, Conway Police Department spokesman LaTresha Woodruff said authorities pinpointed Banks as the aggressor and not the victim in the case.

“Upon investigating, detectives found evidence that pointed to Banks being the aggressor,” she said. “Detectives believe Banks tried to rob a neighbor at gunpoint and the neighbor ended up shooting Banks in self defense.”

After the 23-year-old was released from the Conway Regional Medical Center, he was arrested and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center.

On Friday, Carnahan said he felt Banks was a “flight risk” as he approved the $500,000 bond.

Banks is scheduled to appear next on July 22 before Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. for a plea and arraignment hearing regarding the allegations against him.